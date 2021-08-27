Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,900 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,723,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,048,271.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Morningstar stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

