Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,900 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.81, for a total transaction of $2,091,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,723,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,048,271.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.
Morningstar stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
