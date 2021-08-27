Motco Buys 2,547 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Motco raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,756.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

