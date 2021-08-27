Motco Has $229,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Motco lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.53. 195,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

