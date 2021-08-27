Motco Sells 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Motco lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.44. 254,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

