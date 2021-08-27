Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.60. 2,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $637.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.