Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,620. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

