Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.30. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,558. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.53.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.