Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.71. 7,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

