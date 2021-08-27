Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,160. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

