Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $223.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

