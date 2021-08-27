Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PKI stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.