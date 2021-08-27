Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $36.76 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

