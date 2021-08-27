MovieBloc 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.20 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $62.61 million and $16.20 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,321,669,368 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

