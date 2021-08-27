mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 1% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $112,409.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,478.89 or 0.99947606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00068156 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00609841 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

