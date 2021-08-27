Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEURV. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.