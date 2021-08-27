MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MVPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 27,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
MVP Company Profile
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.