MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 27,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

