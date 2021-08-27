National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.54.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.93. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company has a market cap of C$44.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

