National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.19.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$79.80 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$53.54 and a 52 week high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.