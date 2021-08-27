National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on November 1st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.568 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

