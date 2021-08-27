National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

