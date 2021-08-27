National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$99.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:NA opened at C$99.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.