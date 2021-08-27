Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.05 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.