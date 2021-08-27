Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 110,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

