Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Shares of NNA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

