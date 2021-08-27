Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

