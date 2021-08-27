Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.80

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 278763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,784.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

