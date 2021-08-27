NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 7.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 3,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 159,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $896.12 million and a PE ratio of 104.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 13.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.