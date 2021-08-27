NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Down 7.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 3,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 159,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $896.12 million and a PE ratio of 104.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 13.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.