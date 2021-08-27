NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.65.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

