NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of NETGEAR worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 591.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,343. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

