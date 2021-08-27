Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 904,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
