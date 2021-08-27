Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the July 29th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEVDF remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 904,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,936. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

