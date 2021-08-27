New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 761,281 shares of company stock valued at $31,216,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.