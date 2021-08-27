New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

Shares of SNR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $711.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

