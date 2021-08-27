New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 145,858 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of United Bankshares worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

