New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $328.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.76. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.