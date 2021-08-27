New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.23 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of LPL Financial worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.84. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.