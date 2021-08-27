New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 93 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

