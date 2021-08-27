New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

