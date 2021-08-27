New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,277 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $165.82 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

