Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $57.51. 152,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,649. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

