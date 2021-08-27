NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

