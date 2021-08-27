Nexo (NEXO) One Day Volume Tops $9.82 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $9.82 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.00765218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

