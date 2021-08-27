NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

