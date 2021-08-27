NextCure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 507 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 558% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $2,789,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

