NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 6,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 108,537.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.