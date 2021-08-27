NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,567.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $13,567.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTify has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00130837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00151932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.55 or 0.99273924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.05 or 0.00996674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.95 or 0.06534556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

