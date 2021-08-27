Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NICK stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 230,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,776. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

