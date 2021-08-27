NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 834.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.02. 215,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

