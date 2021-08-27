Nimiq (NIM) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and $1.02 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,995.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.82 or 0.06677805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.91 or 0.01293818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00358235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00130139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00645252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00329530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00310032 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,865,291,925 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,791,925 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

