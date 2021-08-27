NinePointTwo Capital Acquires Shares of 19,547 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,547 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.2% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. 3,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,777. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $250.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.