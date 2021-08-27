NinePointTwo Capital Buys 1,136 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NinePointTwo Capital grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.54. 102,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

